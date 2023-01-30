Security heightened at imambargahs, mosques in Karachi

KARACHI: Following a suicide blast in Peshawar mosque that claims lives of at least 32 people, Sindh Rangers have tightened the security at imambargahs and mosques in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Sindh Rangers tightened the security at imambargahs and mosques and started conducting snap checking across the city to maintain law and order situation.

The Rangers were using modern technology devices during snap checking to check ‘criminal records’ of citizens.

The development came after a suicide blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines mosque claimed the lives of at least 32 people and wounded more than 150 people.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. The nature of the blast is unknown as per initial reports. An eye witness while talking to ARY News said, he was going to the mosque when the blast occurred and panic prevailed.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police also put the security of the federal capital on high alert. The Islamabad Capital Territory police tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The police officials instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents with them including computerized national identity cards (CNICs) besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during the checking process.

Security is also been monitored through safe city cameras in the federal capital.

