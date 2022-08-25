Security heightened, media barred as Imran Khan due in ATC 

ISLAMABAD: Heightened security measures have been taken ahead of the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to seek bail in a terrorism case where he is blamed for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials, ARY NEWS reported.

According to security officials, the roads leading to judicial complex have been blocked while as many as 400 policemen and personnel of Frontier Corps are deployed at the complex.

The police have also barred media from entering the premises of the ATC.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to appear before an anti-terrorism (ATC) court for extension in his bail plea after he was charged under ATA for speaking against a judge and Islamabad police officials.

The decision was made by the PTI chairman in a meeting of party’s legal team. While announcing the decision, Babar Awan said they have decided to file a bail plea before the ATC.

“Imran Khan will appear in person to seek bail from the court,” he said.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till August 25 in a terrorism case.

According to details, the court relaxed some of the objections raised by the IHC Registrar on the bail petition as the court approved his pre-arrest bail for three days.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered Khan to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

