Security of Parliament House beefed up amid threat alert

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the current wave of terrorism in the country, the federal government has strengthened the security of the Parliament House by deploying Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the capital police have banned the entry of unauthorized people into the premises of Parliament House.

Moreover, all scheduled meetings of standing committees have been postponed for an indefinite period.

The security was beefed up after a suicide attack in Islamabad which claimed the life of a policeman and injured four fellow cops. The slain officer was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

Special security plan issued

Recently, the Islamabad police issued a special security plan amid possible threat of a terrorist attack following the suicide bombing in the I-10 Sector, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the security plan unveiled by Capital police, temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad while Safe City cameras will record Red Zone entrances.

The video of passengers travelling via metro bus service would also be recorded, the police said in a statement.

The Islamabad police have advised citizens to carry their identification documents and use excise office issued number plates on vehicles.

“Legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles,” police said, adding that foreign nationals should also carry their identification documents.

The police have further advised citizens to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station. “Citizens employing unregistered local or foreign workers will also be investigated,” the police statement read.

Comments