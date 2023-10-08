Security officials involved in smuggling to face court martial: minister

KARACHI: Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said Sunday that the army chief gave a very clear statement that those security officials who are involved in smuggling would face court martial, ARY News reported.

While talking to the reporters, Jan Achakzai said that the repatriation of illegal immigrants is the state policy. “We will send them back to their respective countries in an honourable way. However, no pressure would be accepted against the state policy.”

The caretaker minister said that Pakistan has borne the burden of the Afghan refugees for 40 years. “Afghan nationals are involved in crimes and those who have been given refuge by Pakistan are exhibiting ingratitude.”

He added that the neighbouring countries must refrain from interfering in Pakistan’s affairs. The illegally residing foreigners will be repatriated within the deadline at any cost, said Achakzai. He added that 500 Afghan families have already returned through the Chaman border.

Earlier, Jan Achakzai said that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan if deemed necessary.

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai condemned the statement of the Defence Minister of the Interim Afghan Government Mullah Yaqboob. In a video message on X, Achakzai said, “I strongly disagree with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob.”

“By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.”

He asserted, “It is important to recognize that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan, if deemed necessary.”

The minister clarified that Pakistan will not succumb to any external pressure or influence. “In accordance with the directives of the federal government, the Balochistan government will take necessary steps to repatriate Afghan refugees within the next 26 days.”