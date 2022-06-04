Security on high alert in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police department said on Saturday night that the security was put on high alert in adjoining areas of Bani Gala, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that special security arrangements have been made in Bani Gala. Section 144 has already been imposed in the federal capital and gatherings were banned, it added.

The spokesperson said police officers are vigilant to respond to any kind of illegal activity and checking of vehicles entering Bani Gala is continued.

Islamabad police asked citizens to report at helpline 15 any kind of suspicious activity around them. The spokesperson said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan will be given complete security as per law.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is coming to Islamabad on Sunday. The charter of the economy is an idiotic concept, he added.

The PTI chief would chair an important session of the PTI core committee in Islamabad, Fawad added.

The former information minister said that the Interior Minister claims that he would not let Imran Khan travel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to other provinces but he is coming to the capital on Sunday. The supreme court should take notice of the interior minister’s threats, he demanded.

He added that does the incumbent government want to turn the country into a fighting ring? doing so would not improve the crisis but only add to it. The government did not follow Supreme Court’s orders when PTI marched toward Islamabad the first time, the SC should take notice of such acts, he added.

The PTI leader said that they are not a militant party like the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F), they are a party of middle-class people. The consequences would be grave if the country’s biggest federal party is pushed to the wall, he added.

Fawad added that the ‘Charter of Economy’ is an idiotic concept, different parties have different economic models, and they can not form a consensus on a single economic policy. The establishment would be criticised until it meddles with political matters of the country, he added.

