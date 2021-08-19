10,000 security personnel, 300 CCTV secure Karachi Ashura processions

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has on Thursday paid a visit to Central Police Office to oversee the security and law and order situation of Ashura activities in the port city right when the ongoing principal procession reached City Court, ARY News reported.

There are at least 6,000 police personnel posted on the security of procession accompanied by additional 4,000 Rangers commandos, CM Murad Ali Shah was briefed.

Overseeing the surveillance of the processions citywide are more than 300 CCTV cameras monitored in the control room, he was told.

Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

Ashura is being observed across the country with due solemnity today to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security to protect mourners from any untoward incident.

In connection with the 10th Muharram today, the mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Apart from the police, Ran­gers and Frontier Corps personnel have been deployed in many cities on the routes of Ashura processions, while the army is also kept on standby and can be called in case of an emergency.