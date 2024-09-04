SEDF, SSIC join forces to drive ‘economic development’ in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) have officially partnered through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of the Minister of Industries & Commerce Department in the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi. This collaboration is set to enhance the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Sindh, driving economic growth and creating new job opportunities.

SEDF, established by the Government of Sindh, aims to promote investment in SMEs and spur economic development in the region. Through its financial and technical support, SEDF has already mobilized significant private sector investments, making a substantial impact on

Sindh’s economy. Whereas, SSIC will facilitate in obtaining industrial plots/ land for SME’s across Sindh for investment.

Minister for Industries & Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, who was the Chief Guest, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, “This agreement marks a major step toward industrialization in Sindh.

The new industrial zones being set up will benefit greatly from this initiative. It will open doors for those wanting to start their businesses, particularly new entrepreneurs. As industries are established, numerous job opportunities will arise.This agreement is a significant achievement for the provincial government and the start of a new era for the province’s industries.”

The event also featured remarks from Secretary Industries & Commerce, Yasin Shar Baloch; Secretary Investment Department, Raja Khurram Shahzad Umer; CEO of SEDF, Khizar Pervaiz; and MD of SSIC, Sarwat Faheem.

They shared their insights on Sindh’s economic growth, emphasizing the proactive steps being taken by the Sindh government, including this strategic partnership, to advance economic development. Their comments underscored the importance of such initiatives in empowering local entrepreneurs, boosting the economy, and creating sustainable employment.