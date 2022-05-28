Sedition case: Verdict on MNA Alamgir Khan’s bail plea reserved

KARACHI: Sessions court on Saturday reserved its verdict on a plea of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan seeking bail in a sedition case over ‘anti-state institution graffiti’, ARY News reported.

Alamgir Khan along with his lawyer appeared before the court in today’s hearing. The FIR registered against PTI lawmaker was read in the courtroom by his lawyer.

The lawyer in his supporting argument for the bail of Khan in the case said there is no eye-witness in the case and the case has been registered to politically victimise his client.

The Sessions judge said the video evidence cannot be ignored in the case. Later the judgement was reserved by the court.

It may be noted that police booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan over inciting violence against state intuitions.

The FIR No 438/22 was registered against the PTI leader on the request of SHO Ashraf Jogi at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station last Saturday.

The police accused Alamgir in the FIR for intentionally criticising sensitive institutions and superior judiciary, and trying to spread unrest and uncertainty in the public.

In his statement, the SHO stated that he was on his routine patrol when he saw a wall chalking against security institutions in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6. A video also went viral on the internet showing Alamgir along with four to five men creating anti-state institutions graffiti.

