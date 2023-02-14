Sedition law challenged in SC Lahore registry

LAHORE: A petition has been filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry seeking to declare the sedition law as void, ARY News reported.

Federal and all four provincial governments have been made respondents in the plea.

“Sedition laws are a legacy of the colonial history, where British masters while looting and plundering the subcontinent leveraging this law, to jail those resisting enslavement,” according to the petition.

The plaintiff said: “Section 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) are contravening the fundamental human rights.”

Petitioner argued that ”the colonial-era sedition laws are being exercised to serve political interests and exploit citizens.”

“The citizens could not be subjected to oppression while suspending their fundamental human rights under the constitution,” the petitioner further argued.

The petitioner has sought the court to declare the colonial era sedition law as extra-constitutional and declare it null and void.

