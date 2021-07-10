See three generations in one picture in Aiman Khan’s latest post

Aiman Khan’s latest Instagram post is probably the sweetest thing we’ve seen on the photo-sharing app this weekend!

Three generations of daughters were on display in Aiman Khan’s latest post. The young mommy-of-one took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her daughter Amal Muneeb and her mother in the same frame with her 8.6 million followers, and we can’t help but gush about it!

She captioned the adorable photo: “Mother daughter day out.” Have a look!

We’re not the only ones smitten with the photographs. Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz also left two hearts in the comments section.

Aiman Khan welcomed Amal in Aug. 2019, almost a year after tying the knot with beau Muneeb Butt in Nov. 2018.

Earlier, the starlet addressed her staggering Instagram following, categorically refuting claims that she has bought her followers.

When asked by the host of a show whether her content is specifically curated to garner more following or if it’s all organic, Aiman Khan replied, “My Instagram following is 100% organic.”

Aiman Khan went on to wonder why people would even question that and clarified that she had joined the micro-blogging app when it wasn’t as popular.

“I joined Instagram when there were very few people on the app. And my followers grew progressively. I have never planned my content. There are times when I don’t even have pictures to post. I just post when I have something and that works for me,” said Aiman Khan.