Provinces achieve rapid wheat sowing progress

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) of Pakistan has reported steady progress in wheat sowing and seed movement across the country, while provinces also stated strong and accelerated sowing momentum.

The weekly national coordination meeting to review progress on wheat seed movement, sowing activities across provinces, and storage capacity planning ahead of the upcoming harvest season was held in the chair of Amir Mohyuddin, Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR).

Senior officials from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and provincial food departments took part in the review session. Among those present were Director General Agriculture Extension Sindh Dr Asif Ali, Chairman NSDRA, and DG FSC&RD Muhammad Azam Khan.

Punjab officials told the meeting that all provincial wheat seed requirements had been fulfilled, with 168,000 metric tonnes sourced from the private sector and 196,000 metric tonnes from the Punjab Seed Corporation. Seed allocations were distributed to Balochistan, Sindh and KP, with 41,000 metric tonnes retained for Punjab itself.

The ministry also noted that several seed companies had filed a petition in the High Court challenging existing seed movement SOPs. The federal government said it would provide full legal support in the matter.

The Punjab Agriculture Department reported seed sowing on 1.25 crore acres, 75 percent of its 1.65 crore-acre target, and expects to meet its goal within two weeks. The province attributed high early sowing rates to improved field conditions and subsidies on certified seed, which officials say have doubled its usage compared with last year.

In Sindh, the DG Extension said that good availability of certified seed. A total of 533,000 hectares has been sown, marking the peak sowing window. By the end of November, 85 percent of the target is expected to be completed.

KP reported a target of 781,000 hectares, with 461,000 hectares sown so far (59% progress). Sowing in sugarcane and rice areas has been slower. Officials expect momentum to pick up as temperatures remain favourable and the sowing window extends to 15 December.

Balochistan, where much cultivation is dependent on tube wells and rainfall, reported sowing on 85,000 hectares of its 643,000-hectare target. Officials expect activity to rise in canal-fed areas such as the Nasirabad division following the completion of rice harvesting.

The Secretary MNFSR said that the ongoing mapping of storage facilities will continue next week to facilitate informed future decisions regarding storage planning.

KP also raised concerns regarding discrepancies between wheat flour price data collected by provincial departments and the Bureau of Statistics (BS). MNFSR acknowledged the issue and committed to engaging with BS to establish a transparent and verifiable pricing mechanism across provinces.