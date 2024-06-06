Seeing fall of Govt, new election this year, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub has said he is seeing the fall of the government and elections this year.

In an interview with the ARY News, PTI leader said,” the winds direction is changing but still it requires to be changed completely”.

“It is a compromised government with no one have trust over it, neither it could take strong decisions,” opposition leader in the National Assembly said.

Omar Ayub demanded immediate new elections, a level playing field and withdrawal of cases against the PTI leadership. “One day they will open the jail’s door and told the PTI founder that they want to hold talks with him”.

“They have to tell the PTI founder that come and assume the charge of government, we could not run it,” Omar Ayub said. “It will be good for the country, this government changes as early as possible,” he said.

“Drastic reforms required in the country could only manage by the PTI’s founder,” Ayub said.

“It is the establishment or the government, they all have to sit and hold talks,” he said. “Return us our mandate, then we will talk with these political parties,” Omar Ayub said.

He said the PTI’s founder had made a three-member committee for talks with the establishment. “No one has talked with this committee, neither we are overly eager for it. PTI founder had formed the committee for someone saying that you didn’t talk with us”.

Omar Ayub referred a senior People’s Party leader saying to him that ” either the PML-N will stab us in back or we to them”.

PTI leader said that there is no reference of a hybrid system in the constitution, “if it is running currently, it is unconstitutional and illegal”. “Those calling it a hybrid system, they are talking on an unconstitutional matter, which requires Article 6 to be invoked,” he said.

“This system and the government could not run, and the government will collapse soon,” he predicted. “The days of the government are numbered”. “They are deferring the budget’s date”.

Opposition leader said that the IMF has told them to consult over the budget with the opposition, but they didn’t do so.

“A new election could be avoided, if they return our mandate and withdraw cases against us,” PTI leader said.

“We have passed through the furnace of fire to become solid iron, now none of us will return back. We are facing cases and go to jail if the bail cancels,” he said.

“If the IMF contacted us, we will only demand supremacy of the constitution and the law in the country,” he added.