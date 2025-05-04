Man breaks into Seema Haider’s house

A man forcibly entered the residence of Pakistani national Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena in Rabupura, alleging black magic.

According to Indian media reports, the intruder, identified as Tejas from Gujarat stormed Seema Haider’s house. Getting information, police reached the spot and took the man into custody.

According to police, the man is reportedly suffering from mental illness. During preliminary questioning, Tejas claimed that Seema and Sachin had used “black magic” to lure him to their home.

The police are currently investigating the matter, while confirming that no harm was caused during the incident.

Read more: Pakistani High Commission provides update on Seema Haider’s ex-husband plea

Seema Haider had been in the headlines after the recent Pahalgam incident, as the Indian government revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals and asked them to leave India. However, Haider’s lawyer argued that her client adopted Sanatana Dharma and married Sachin Meena, an Indian residing in Greater Noida.

He added that she has given birth to a daughter who is ill and has no links with the terror attacks.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, married an Indian man, Sachin Meena, after illegally entering India along with her four children. Seema had met with Sachin Meena on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.