Seema & Sachin’s cross-border love saga inspires a film; audition clip goes viral!

The cross-border love story of Pakistani girl Seema Haider and her Indian lover Sachin Mehta will get the movie adaptation soon.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, a movie adaptation of the epic love story of Seema Haider, who illegally entered India to unite with her lover, is in the works.

According to the details, the makers have already started the casting process for the title and an audition video from the same is going viral on social media. The widely circulated clip captured a young boy and girl talking on cell phones while a banner at the back confirmed the name of the film.

Indian film producer Amit Jani backs the project titled ‘Karachi to Noida’ under his banner Jani Firefox Production House, while Bharat Singh directs it.

The banner in the audition clip also mentioned that the said movie is coming to theatres next year.

For the uninitiated, Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, illegally entered India in May, along with her four children to be with her Indian friend, Sachin Mehta, whom she had met on PUBG Mobile during the Covid-19 pandemic and later married in Nepal.

The couple was arrested last month but was later released, while the investigation into the case is underway.

