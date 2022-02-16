Sehat Card: Lawyers get free medical facilities from PTI govt

RAWALPINDI: The federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued Sehat Cards to the lawyers across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A delegation of High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi headed by its president Abdul Razzak Advocate met Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan today.

During the meeting, Babar Awan said that every lawyer along with the family members will get medical treatment facilities up to Rs1 million. He added that the health insurance service was not even available to the citizens of Europe and the United States (US).

Awan said that the issuance of Sehat Cards was one of the major steps of the PTI government to make Pakistan a welfare state. He said that it is the government’s responsibility to take care lawyers. He said that the issuance of Sehat Cards to lawyers was commenced from High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Bahawalpur Division, Punjab.

Qaumi Sehat Card is a revolutionary initiative by the government that will provide free medical treatment in government and selected private hospitals up to one million rupees.

While addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister had said the health issues create economic problems for the people and our vision behind this scheme is to at least relieve them of the economic suffering when they get ill.

PM Imran Khan recalled he first witnessed the concept of the welfare state when he visited the United Kingdom (UK) at the age of 18 years.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facilities to its citizens, he added.

He had said health cards will provide easy and free of cost treatment to the people at the government and private sector hospitals that will bring revolution in the health sector.

Qaumi Sehat Cards

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Qaumi Sehat Cards have already been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some divisions of Punjab, Islamabad, Tharparkar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With inclusion of more than 10.5 million people from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts, the number of eligible families and individuals benefiting from the Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Punjab will increase by 63 percent.

