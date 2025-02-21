Sehat Card Plus: Check your eligibility here to avail free healthcare facilities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched the Sehat Card Plus initiative in an effort to guarantee that all residents of the province have access to healthcare, offering free outpatient department (OPD) services at hospitals.

In a ceremony attended by members of his cabinet, legislators, and Health Department representatives, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur officially launched the program.

In the second phase, the free OPD service will be extended to the districts of Malakand and Kohat after being introduced as a trial project in Mardan.

Free medications, tests, and other medical treatment will be available to anyone with the Sehat Card Plus. In partnership with the German group KfW, the pilot project is being started and will be further developed.

What is Sehat Card Plus?

According to the KP government Sehat Card Plus is a Micro-health Insurance Programme for all the citizens of the province. “It is one of the flagship programmes of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The programme is being implemented through an insurance company selected through national competitive bidding.”

The government said that ynder the programme, more than 7.2 million families of KP are getting free inpatient healthcare services. Data of beneficiary families is acquired from NADRA.

“Services to the beneficiaries are offered totally free without out-of-pocket payment upto a maximum limit of Rs. 1.0 million per family per year. Annual cost of the programme is around 18 billion.

Services to the beneficiaries are provided through a panel of Public and Private Hospitals contracted across the province. All the secondary care healthcare diseases and tertiary care diseases like Accident and emergency, Diabetes, Kidney diseases including dialysis and kidney transplant, Hepatitis B and C, all type of cancers and Heart & Vascular diseases are covered under the programme.”

Check your eligibility

All the permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered with NADRA are covered under the programme.

You are automatically enrolled if you are carrying a CNIC/Form B with permanent address. However, if your family status is not clear in NADRA database, you may not be eligible till you resolve the issue with NADRA.

SMS your CNIC to 8500 or 9780. You can also check your enrolled status free of cost on the home page of official website.