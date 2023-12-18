Sehat Card services to continue uninterrupted: Health Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that uninterrupted Sehat Card Services will continue in federally funded areas, ARY News reported.

Addressing a high level meeting, he said that the services will be ensured in all federally funded areas including AJK, GB, ICT and district Tharparkar.

He assured that all funding issues will be resolved. Dr Nadeem Jan thanked Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram and State Life leadership for their continued support to the Federal Program.

The minister reassured the nation that with the support of all stakeholders this wonderful program will continue for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens.

The meeting was participated by Ansar Abdali, Health minister, AJK, Salman Mehdi, Chairman State Life, Muhammad Shoaib, CEO State Life and Muhammad Arshad, CEO Federal Sehat Sahulat Program.

Earlier, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi turned down the rumours of closing Sehat Cards in the province.

The Punjab caretaker chief minister said the Sehat Cards are not being closed but steps are being taken to prevent their misuse.

Mohsin Naqvi said health cards would have completely free treatment in public hospitals, and private hospitals would have 70% free treatment۔

The PTI govt launched the scheme to provide free-of-cost medical services to low-income and poor households and covers medical bills up to Rs1 million annually.

The Sehat scheme, first launched by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2016, was extended to the federal capital, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan in 2021.