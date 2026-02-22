Sehri diet advise for diabetic patients during Ramadan

A health expert has eased concerns for diabetic patients by outlining a suitable sehri diet while speaking on ARY News’s Shan-e-Ramadan transmission.

The expert advised that a mix of wheat with a small quantity of barley should be included at sehri, along with a protein portion. Eggs or chicken can be consumed to ensure adequate protein intake. The inclusion of healthy fats was also described as essential, alongside drinking plenty of water.

Diabetic patients were cautioned against consuming oily, greasy and heavily spiced foods at sehri, and were advised to strictly avoid sugary items. As a natural alternative, stevia leaves can be ground and added to drinks for sweetness.

The expert further stressed the importance of regularly monitoring blood sugar levels. Patients were advised to check their sugar levels after sehri, before iftar, and after breaking the fast, in order to maintain good health throughout Ramadan.