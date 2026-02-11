Sehri & Iftar Time in Karachi- Ramadan 2026

Karachi Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings | Ramzan Calendar 2026 Karachi- Pakistan

Karachi residents can rely on this detailed Ramadan calendar 2026 for precise Sehri and Iftar times. As Pakistan’s largest city and economic hub, accurate timings help families, professionals, and students plan their fasts effectively during the holy month.

Karachi Sehri Time and Iftar Time 2026

Ramadan Date Day Sehri Iftar Duration 1 19 Feb Thu 5:47 am 6:28 pm 12 hrs, 41 mins 2 20 Feb Fri 5:46 am 6:29 pm 12 hrs, 43 mins 3 21 Feb Sat 5:45 am 6:30 pm 12 hrs, 45 mins 4 22 Feb Sun 5:45 am 6:30 pm 12 hrs, 45 mins 5 23 Feb Mon 5:44 am 6:31 pm 12 hrs, 47 mins 6 24 Feb Tue 5:43 am 6:31 pm 12 hrs, 48 mins 7 25 Feb Wed 5:42 am 6:32 pm 12 hrs, 50 mins 8 26 Feb Thu 5:41 am 6:32 pm 12 hrs, 51 mins 9 27 Feb Fri 5:41 am 6:33 pm 12 hrs, 52 mins 10 28 Feb Sat 5:40 am 6:33 pm 12 hrs, 53 mins 11 01 Mar Sun 5:39 am 6:34 pm 12 hrs, 55 mins 12 02 Mar Mon 5:38 am 6:34 pm 12 hrs, 56 mins 13 03 Mar Tue 5:37 am 6:35 pm 12 hrs, 58 mins 14 04 Mar Wed 5:36 am 6:35 pm 12 hrs, 59 mins 15 05 Mar Thu 5:35 am 6:36 pm 13 hrs, 1 mins 16 06 Mar Fri 5:34 am 6:36 pm 13 hrs, 2 mins 17 07 Mar Sat 5:33 am 6:37 pm 13 hrs, 4 mins 18 08 Mar Sun 5:32 am 6:37 pm 13 hrs, 5 mins 19 09 Mar Mon 5:32 am 6:38 pm 13 hrs, 6 mins 20 10 Mar Tue 5:31 am 6:38 pm 13 hrs, 7 mins 21 11 Mar Wed 5:30 am 6:39 pm 13 hrs, 9 mins 22 12 Mar Thu 5:29 am 6:39 pm 13 hrs, 10 mins 23 13 Mar Fri 5:28 am 6:40 pm 13 hrs, 12 mins 24 14 Mar Sat 5:27 am 6:40 pm 13 hrs, 13 mins 25 15 Mar Sun 5:26 am 6:41 pm 13 hrs, 15 mins 26 16 Mar Mon 5:24 am 6:41 pm 13 hrs, 17 mins 27 17 Mar Tue 5:23 am 6:42 pm 13 hrs, 19 mins 28 18 Mar Wed 5:22 am 6:42 pm 13 hrs, 20 mins 29 19 Mar Thu 5:21 am 6:42 pm 13 hrs, 21 mins 30 20 Mar Fri 5:20 am 6:43 pm 13 hrs, 23 mins

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and it’s a time of great significance for Muslims in Pakistan and around the world . It’s a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, where Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, focusing on their spiritual growth and connection with Allah. In Pakistan, Ramadan is a special time, with families and communities coming together for iftar (breaking the fast) and taraweeh (nightly prayers).

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to recharge and rejuvenate their faith, seeking forgiveness for past sins and striving to become better versions of themselves. It’s a month of charity, kindness, and generosity, with many Muslims increasing their volunteer work and donations to those in need.

The sense of community and unity is palpable, with mosques filled with worshippers and homes filled with the aroma of traditional food. As the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during Ramadan, Muslims aim to recite the entire holy book during this month, seeking guidance and wisdom.

Disclaimer: Timings for Karachi feature a 1 minute preventive adjustment (Sehri -1 min, Iftar +1 min). We verify info including DST, but please double-check with your local authority or mosque/masjid