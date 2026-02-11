Sehri & Iftar Time in Peshawar- Ramadan 2026

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and it’s a time of great significance for Muslims in Pakistan and around the world . It’s a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, where Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, focusing on their spiritual growth and connection with Allah. In Pakistan, Ramadan is a special time, with families and communities coming together for iftar (breaking the fast) and taraweeh (nightly prayers).

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to recharge and rejuvenate their faith, seeking forgiveness for past sins and striving to become better versions of themselves. It’s a month of charity, kindness, and generosity, with many Muslims increasing their volunteer work and donations to those in need.

The sense of community and unity is palpable, with mosques filled with worshippers and homes filled with the aroma of traditional food. As the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during Ramadan, Muslims aim to recite the entire holy book during this month, seeking guidance and wisdom.

Disclaimer: Timings for Peshawar feature a 1 minute preventive adjustment (Sehri -1 min, Iftar +1 min). We verify info including DST, but please double-check with your local authority or mosque/masjid