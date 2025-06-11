A recent TV show featuring Sky News host Yalda Hakim has sparked controversy over selective and agenda-driven journalism. During a discussion with former Pakistani minister Sherry Rehman, Hakim raised questions about the non-existent issue of AQ’s 313 Brigade, showcasing her lack of knowledge on the topic.

Moreover, Hakim’s post on X attempted to carve out an anti-Pakistan narrative, which appears to be fueled by Indian propaganda. Instead of advancing fake narratives, Hakim should explore crucial questions about AQ’s 313 Brigade.

Key Questions for Yalda Hakim:

– Who dismantled AQ in the region after 9/11 and remained a frontline state? The answer is Pakistan, a fact acknowledged worldwide.

– Who remained a worst victim of AQ/313 Brigade in the region? Again, the answer is Pakistan, with examples including attacks on former President Musharraf and key military installations.

– Has AQ’s 313 Brigade ever carried out any attack in India? The answer is a big no, with Pakistan being its primary target.

– Has Pakistan let AQ’s 313 Brigade go unchecked? No, Pakistan has always focused on eliminating these groups.

The Reality:

Pakistan is a victim of terrorism from foreign terrorist organizations and has acted as a frontline state against the menace of terrorism.

Falsely blaming Pakistan is just a propaganda war initiated by India, and sadly, some reputed journalists fall for it.

Conclusion:

Yalda Hakim’s biased reporting on AQ’s 313 Brigade raises concerns about selective journalism and the spread of misinformation.

It’s essential for journalists to dig deeper into the matter and avoid parroting propaganda narratives. Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism deserve recognition, and it’s crucial to present a balanced view of the issue