'Sensitive' Selena Gomez addresses fat shaming comments amid weight loss struggles

Selena Gomez admitted that she is sensitive to weight criticism as the Hollywood A-lister recalled being fat-shamed ahead of her wedding.

In a new magazine cover interview, ahead of her wedding to fiance, Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez got honest reflecting on the relentless body shaming she has faced throughout her life, when she admitted to being sensitive to the comments about her weight.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that’s something I’m very sensitive to,” Gomez confessed.

The 33-year-old bride to be shared that she is now working on these insecurities through intense dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) – a ‘type of talk therapy’ – which the Disney alum explained as ‘peeling away layers’ of negative experiences and behaviours to better comprehend her own emotions.

“I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up? Oh, now I understand, that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight,” Gomez recalled her conversation with the therapist, adding that some of them provide you with ‘little cards [to pull out] when you feel a certain type of emotion, with questions to help guide you through understanding it’.

“You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky,” she concluded.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip