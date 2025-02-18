Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco buy $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills

Singer-actor Selena Gomez and American record producer Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next milestone, purchasing a new mansion in the celebrity-favourite Beverly Hills of California.

As reported by foreign media, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken a major step in their relationship, to buy their dream estate in Beverly Hills.

According to the details, the couple has invested a whopping sum of $35 million, in buying a luxurious Spanish-style mansion in California, which comes with seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, in addition to a library and an elegant spiral staircase indoors. An equally aesthetic outdoor space of the estate includes a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre as well as a glass greenhouse solarium.

Industry insiders have confirmed the purchase reports, revealing that the two celebrated their first Valentine’s Day post-engagement as the proud owners of their mansion.

It is worth noting here that Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating sometime in 2023, though they kept the affair under the wraps initially. The couple went Insta official last year before announcing their engagement last December.

With a close look at the rock on her left ring finger, the Disney alum wrote on the social platform, “Forever begins now..”

