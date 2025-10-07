Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Life of the Showgirl' with new wedding pictures

Newlywed BFF of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, celebrated the new album of the pop megastar, titled ‘Life of the Showgirl’, with more inside pictures from her wedding with Benny Blanco.

After unveiling several pictures of the couple as well as closer looks at her dresses, makeup and vows, Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez, who tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco last month, is now sharing first pictures with her best friend Taylor Swift from the festivities, to honour the Grammy-winner’s recently released 12th studio album ‘Life of the Showgirl’.

“In honour of SHOWGIRL,” she wrote in the caption of the four-slide carousel, including a brief video, which gave the very first glimpse at the bridesmaid’s looks for her bestie’s wedding, as she dressed up in a floral-appliqued dress for the Disney alum’s nuptials, before slipping into a black ruffled frock for what looked like an after-party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always,” Gomez added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swift, 35, who has had an enduring friendship of over 16 years with Gomez, 33, since the two broke up from the Jonas Brothers, also left her little ‘sister’ in tears, as she delivered a heartfelt speech at her vows with Benny Blanco.

As for the ‘Life of the Showgirl’, Swift released her 12-track album last Friday, October 3.