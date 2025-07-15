Wedding bells are ringing for Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco?

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez is apparently getting married to her record producer-beau Benny Blanco sooner than you think.

While both Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have often maintained a rather ‘chill’ approach to their wedding plans, all about their secret nuptials, from venue to the guestlist, has now been spilt by multiple insiders to a foreign publication.

As per the tipster, “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September.”

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend. Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” the insider divulged further.

Meanwhile, a separate source added, “Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever. At the end of the year it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend.”

It is worth noting here that Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating sometime in 2023, though they kept the affair under the wraps initially. The couple went Insta official last year before announcing their engagement last December.