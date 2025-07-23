‘Only Murders in the Building’ sets season 5 premiere date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, has set a September release date.

The first three episodes of season 5 of the hit comedy show will premiere on Hulu on September 9.

The streamer will then release new episodes weekly thereafter.

As per the official description, “After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

“The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Apart from the lead trio, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 also stars Michael Cyril Creighton.

Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, and Téa Leoni, among others, are guest stars.

Co-created by Martin Short and John Hoffman, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ became a fan-favourite upon its launch in 2021.

The series, led by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, has been nominated for a whopping 60 Emmy Awards across four seasons.

The show’s previous season was nominated for seven awards at the 2025 Emmys, including best comedy series.