Selena Gomez shares rare photo with grown-up baby sister, Gracie

Amid marriage buzz, actor-singer Selena Gomez is only busy having a ‘good time’ with ‘good food’ and her ‘good people’, including baby sister Gracie Teefey and fiancé Benny Blanco.

While rumour mills are abuzz that Hollywood star Selena Gomez is ready to walk down the aisle next month, her social media doesn’t hint at anything of that sort, as the Disney alum is simply enjoying life with her closest people around.

In her latest Instagram dump, Gomez showed off her chilled-out recent days, surrounded by some appetising meals and her favourite bunch of people, such as her fiancé Benny Blanco, as well as her half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, who is all grown-up and is a perfect mini-me to the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actor.

“Good times, good food, good people,” Gomez aptly wrote in the caption of the 12-slide carousel post, also featuring some selfies of the celebrity.

For the unversed, Gracie, 12, is the half-sister of Gomez, born to her mother Mandy, in her second marriage to Brian Teefey.

She also has another half-sister, Victoria, and a step-brother, Marcus, from her father, Ricardo Joel’s second marriage to Sara.