From exes to best friends: Selena Gomez reflects on 16 years of friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly the most favourite BFFs of Tinseltown, but do you know, the two actually bonded over their respective breakup.

In her latest podcast interview, on Jake Shane’s Therapuss, Selena Gomez shared that she first crossed paths with Taylor Swift back in 2008, during their teenage romances with fellow singers Nick and Joe Jonas, and later bonded over as Jonas Brothers’ exes, but that marked only the beginning of their enduring friendship of 16 years now.

“Taylor [Swift] and I dated the Jonas Brothers,” the Disney alum revealed to the host when asked about where she first met the pop megastar. “I dated Nick, and she dated Joe. And everything was, it was cute, we were young.”

“We all know and love each other now, and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing,” she added. “She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet.”

Gomez recalled the time when ‘it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets’, and that went all the way up to now being ‘best friends’, as they ‘bonded over the breakup, as girls do’.

“Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gomez is now engaged to fellow musician Benny Blanco, whereas Swift has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce since 2023.