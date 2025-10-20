Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Bieber's latest comments

Selena Gomez is speaking up following Hailey Bieber’s latest comments regarding the long-speculated feud.

The 28-year-old Hailey Bieber, in a cover interview with WSJ. Magazine’s “For Innovators” issue, has avoided direct comparisons between her company and the unique beauty of Selena Gomez. Later, she confessed to the magazine that it is annoying to be frequently pitted against someone.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Hailey Bieber said to the publication. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

The 33-year-old Selena Gomez, on the other hand, looks to have bounced back just days later in a subtle but targeted Instagram Stories post on October 17, which has since been removed.

Read More: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco kick off married life with sweet mini-moon road trip

Selena Gomez, in a post against a simple background, said, “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect [my] life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance, not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone,” Gomez further added. Gomez, in a crystal-clear conclusion, concluded the post with, “And hopefully we can all stop.”

However, the Biebers’ October 14 interview coincidentally met with the launch of Rhode Beauty at Sephora as unique beauty was traded, sparking rumors regarding a branding dispute.

Furthermore, the social exchange adds another perspective to the ongoing clash between the two beauty models, as Selena Gomez had a strong bond with Hailey Bieber’s fiancé, Justin Bieber, in the past.

Despite years of rumors, both stars have made public attempts to reconcile, including a joint portrait at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala in 2022.