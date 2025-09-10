Selena Gomez says she has arthritis

Hollywood A-lister and beauty mogul Selena Gomez revealed she has arthritis from her lupus treatment, and it has inspired the packaging of her brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez, 33, who was diagnosed with chronic autoimmune disease lupus erythematosus back in 2013, and underwent chemotherapy for treatment, before receiving a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in 2017, revealed in a new interview that she has since been struggling with arthritis. Therefore, the entrepreneur wanted to help others by offering accessible packaging in her beauty products.

“I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus,” Gomez disclosed. “So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication.”

“And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realized, wait — they kind of have to be that way and then we started to make every product with the intention of [working for] anybody who [has] dexterity problems,” she explained.

“I know that might seem like a little thing, but it’s really not because it’s actually so helpful for anyone at any age to be able to use the products. And that’s why we want to make them easy and accessible, because it’s important to me and it always [has] been,” noted the Disney alum.

The Rare Beauty founder, who also launched her very first perfume recently, which comes with no cap bottle design, went on to share, “Even down to our fragrance, the pump is very easy for me to use.”