Selena Gomez sends care package to Britney Spears amid court battle

Selena Gomez is the latest celeb to step up and support pop star Britney Spears as she battles her family at court to get rid of a long conservatorship.

Spears took to Instagram to share pictures of a care package that Gomez sent her way and which was loaded with makeup products from Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty! That’s not all – it also included a bikini for Spears from a brand collab that Gomez was a part of.

“Ok guys… great news! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it and my favourite three make up products from Selena Gomez,” shared Spears, giving her fellow Disney alum an Insta shout out for sending her the products.

“Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb and smells very good!! Selena… Thank you for surprising me with this gift… I’ve been looking for shimmers!!” Spears added excitedly.

Gomez was quick to respond to Spears’ post, leaving a comment that read, “This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it – love you so much.”

The post, which was uploaded a mere 15 hours ago, already has more than a million likes, with people cheering “queens supporting queens.”

“When your friends are better than your family… stay strong B!” one comment read.

BRITNEY SPEARS CALLS OUT ‘ABUSIVE’ CONSERVATORSHIP IN COURT

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has sole control of his daughter’s $60 million estate under the court-appointed conservatorship that he set up in 2008.

She has not performed in public since late 2018 at the end of a world tour and an extended concert residency in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Spears, 39, said she would not perform again while her father retains control over her career.

Her remarks, in a lengthy Instagram post, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs and which she has begged to be brought to an end.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” the Piece of Me singer wrote.