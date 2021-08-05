Selena Gomez slams ‘tastless joke’ about her kidney transplant on TV

Selena Gomez slammed TV show The Good Fight after it featured a “tasteless joke” at the expense of her publicised kidney transplant.

Taking to Twitter to address the indiscretion, Selena said, “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently…”

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

The Lose You To Love Me singer’s tweet hinted at similar jokes made earlier – The Good Fight’s careless jest comes months after the show Saved By The Bell also cracked a joke about Selena’s life-changing 2017 operation and had to apologise in the wake of backlash against it.

The latest jibe seemingly referenced the same incident, with characters discussing topics that are ‘off-limits for comedy now’ and mentioned ‘necrophilia, autism, and Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant’.

“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” added Selena, thanking her fans for always having her back and urging people to become an organ donor if they are able.

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

A source close to the Paramount+ show, however, clarified to The Hollywood Reporter, “If you watch the episode in full, the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not OK to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke… The reference is that her transplant is not something you can joke about.”

Selena battles with autoimmune disorder lupus which became a reason for to her undergo a crucial kidney transplant back in 2017.