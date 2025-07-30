After Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, Selena Gomez to sell her Rare Beauty?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez breaks her silence on the speculations that she will sell her brand, Rare Beauty, like her rival Hailey Baldwin’s lucrative Rhode deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Amid the speculations that Selena Gomez will follow in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, wife of her ex-beau Justin Bieber, to sell off Rare Beauty, the Disney alum has finally spoken about the future of her cosmetics company.

Gomez, who founded her brand Rare Beauty, named after her third studio album, in September 2020, said, “I think it’s important for me not to focus on the logistics, if that makes sense, for me and my personal well-being.”

“I put my heart into it,” added the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actor, ahead of the 5th anniversary of Rare Beauty, which is currently valued at $2.7 billion. “I work really hard, and I love our community, especially my fans. They have gotten me through all of the ups and all of the downs of life, and they are with me.”

“The future for Rare for me is just the fact that we want to continue to create products. There’s still so much more room, there’s still so much more places we could go,” she asserted. Also Read: Selena Gomez’s revelation fuels marriage talks with Benny Blanco

Notably, the rumour mills started buzzing regarding the Rare Beauty sale after Hailey Bieber struck a billion-dollar acquisition deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics, for her namesake brand, Rhode, founded after her middle name, in 2022.