Selena Gomez's mother speaks up on wedding snub

Mandy Teefy, the mother of renowned actress Selena Gomez, has recently spoken up after rumors that she was not invited to her daughter’s wedding.

In her daughter’s wedding with Benny Blanco, guests at the event included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and co-stars of Selena’s hitmaker Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

A Daily Mail source said that after the ceremony Mandy, who welcomed the Disney Channel star at the age of 16, was devastated when her daughter did not choose her to lead her down the stairs.

After the ceremony, a source told The Daily Mail that Mandy, who welcomed the Disney Channel star at age 16, was “shattered” that her daughter didn’t invite her.

The insider further added that the 33-year-old invited her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, to perform the honors in a “shocking” decision.

Regarding the decision, the celebrity mother has now revealed her true emotions about her daughter’s move.

Mandy celebrated the newlyweds in an Instagram post, captioning, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick a** couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!”

“All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true,” Gomez’s mother added, before disclosing, “It was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”

It is pertinent to note that the superstar’s parents separated when Selena was 5. The Grammy-nominated star reportedly lived with her grandparents, as she considered them to raise her before marrying Benny.

The source added to The Daily Mail that David and his wife, Debbie, “broke down in tears of joy” when Selena requested him to push her down the path.

