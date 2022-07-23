Selfie claims lives of two tourists at Char Kamar Waterfall

SWAT: Two local tourists have lost their lives in a horrific accident while taking selfies at Char Kamar Waterfall in the Swat Valley, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A horrific accident took place at Ali Dad Char Kamar Waterfall in Swat’s Barikot town where four friends were touring the scenic spots of the valley. After reaching Char Kamar Waterfall, two youth went close to the steep waterfall to capture selfies.

After slipping near the waterfall, they fell into the steep gorge, sources said. It is unconfirmed yet whether the bodies of the local tourists were recovered and the identification of the deceased youth.

In March, a 23-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a train while trying to take a selfie on the railway track.

The mishap had taken place in Harappa village of Sahiwal district wherein a youth was killed while taking a selfie on the railway track.

On getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

