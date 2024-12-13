JUI-F responds to President Zardari’s objections on Seminary bill

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has responded to President Asif Zardari’s objections to the Seminary Registration Bill, terming them as “astonishing” and “unlawful”, ARY News reported.

According to JUI-F spokesperson, the President’s objections were not submitted within the timeframe stipulated by the constitution.

The spokesperson further stated that the objections were not accompanied by any proposed amendments or solutions, which is a requirement for such objections.

Moreover, the objections were not sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly, as is the standard procedure.

JUI-F has expressed its disappointment with the President’s objections, which they believe is a deliberate attempt to delay the passage of the bill.

Read more: Govt decides to engage with JUI-F over seminary bill

The statement came after the objections raised by President Asif Ali Zardari on the JUI-F’s Seminary Registration Bill surfaced.

As per details, the president’s concerns revolve around the bill’s potential to create conflicts and undermine the existing laws governing seminaries.

One of the primary concerns raised by the President is the contradiction in the definition of a seminary within the bill’s various clauses. He also pointed out that the Madrassa Education Board Ordinance 2001 already exists, making new legislation unnecessary.

In response to President Zardari’s concerns, the government has initiated deliberations to address the issues raised. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is reportedly working to find a middle ground to resolve the controversy surrounding the bill.

It is important to mention here that the passage of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was one of the conditions set by the JUI-F to support the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The parliament had passed the bill which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

“Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner.

However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill read.