Adobe buys Semrush for $1.9 billion

Adobe will acquire software platform Semrush for $1.9 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, as the Photoshop ​maker looks to strengthen its marketing tools and attract brands with generative artificial ‌intelligence products.

The company will pay $12 per share in cash for Semrush, representing a premium of around 77.‌5% to its stock’s last closing price. Semrush shares jumped 74% to $11.79.

Semrush designs and develops AI software that helps companies with search engine optimization, social media and digital advertising.

The acquisition, expected to close in the first half of next year, ⁠would allow Adobe to help marketers ‌better understand how their brands are viewed by online consumers through searches on websites and generative AI bots such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

“The ‍price is steep as Semrush isn’t a massive revenue engine on its own, so Adobe is likely paying for strategic value. The payoff could be high too if Adobe can quickly turn Semrush’​s data into monetizable AI products,” said Emarketer analyst Grace Harmon.

Adobe’s tools,‌ which also include InDesign, Acrobat and Illustrator, have become household names in design software, widely used by enterprises, students and creative professionals to edit, create websites, brochures and graphics.

But investor pressure to ramp up monetization of AI products and features amid intensifying competition in the digital design industry has weighed on its shares, which have ⁠fallen more than 27% so far this year.

“​While we are positive on Adobe restarting its M​amp;A engine given the success that it has seen with this motion over the years… this deal likely does little to answer ‍the questions revolving around ⁠the company’s creative cloud business,” William Blair analysts said in a note.

Adobe raised annual revenue and profit forecasts in September, helped by strong demand ⁠for its design software. A month later, the company said it was working with OpenAI to let ‌users directly control one of its apps through ChatGPT.