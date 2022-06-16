Senate body abolishes custom duties on bulletproof vehicles for CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Standing committee of the Senate on Finance on Thursday approved abolishing custom duties on the import of bulletproof vehicles for Chinese staff working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY NEWS reported.

According to officials after the approval, bulletproof buses, coasters and double cabins will be exempted from duties at the time of import for those working on CPEC project. The committee agreed that bulletproof vehicles should be exempted from duties for those working on foreign-funded projects.

“The security of those working on government projects is important,” the chairman of the standing committee said.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar during the meeting said that if approved, it has been observed previously that bureaucrats and politicians take advantage of such policies. “It is important that FBR is allowed to generate revenue,” he said adding that it would help in upholding rule of law and strengthen the defence of the country.

On May 16, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the telephone conversation between Shehbaz Sharif and Li Keqiang, the two also discussed the overall situation in the region.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his condolences to Premier Li over the murder of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi. The prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions and assured Primer Li that his government was determined to take all necessary measures for their enhanced security and safety in Pakistan.

