Senate body discusses IMF Governance, Corruption Diagnostic Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senae’s Finance Committee, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, discussed the IMF’s recent Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Report pointing out staggering Rs. 5,300 billion corruption in country.

Senator Dilawar Khan, a committee member, questioned whether action would be taken against the institutions mentioned in the report.

He also cited a serious case involving an FBR officer in Lahore who allegedly demanded a share from a member in a refund-related corruption case and opened fire when his demand was refused.

Another committee member, Senator Abdul Qadir, said that a CDA official committed billions of rupees corruption and sent to Adiala Jail. A deal was struck in Adiala and the man posted on even a bigger office.

He alleged that the mafias running the government adding that the system could not be run in this manner.

Senator Farooq H. Naik asked the government whether it acknowledges the irregularities and institutional weaknesses mentioned in the report, noting the seriousness of the allegations.

Chairman Senator Mandviwala and other members expressed shock at the revelations and observed that the corruption has been on rise instead of being curbed.

The Finance Ministry’s representative maintained that most of the issues in the report were already being addressed by the government.