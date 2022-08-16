Senate body takes notice of ARY News suspension

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting took notice of the countrywide suspension of ARY News transmission, ARY News reported.

The Senate body has summoned a meeting of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on August 25 wherein a matter pertaining to ban on ARY News will come under discussion.

The Senate panel has issued notices to Pemra and Information Ministry officials in this connection. The meeting will be chaired by Senator Faisal Javed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the incumbent government to restore ARY News transmission.

Secretary General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Azeem has said that if the broadcasting of ARY News is not restored within 72 hours and the cases against journalists are not terminated, then they will stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House.

Rana Azeem warned that the protest will continue till the restoration of ARY News transmission, this issue is not only of ARY News but freedom of the press, everyone has to come together, he added.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit written assurance with regard to the resumption of transmission of ARY News after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

