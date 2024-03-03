Senate By Election: 20 candidates get nomination papers in Balochistan

QUETTA: Around 20 candidates including former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, have received forms for three Senate vacant seats from Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Today is the final day for filing nomination papers for three Senate vacancies from Baluchistan.

People’s Party’s seven candidates and PML-N’s five candidates including Mir Dostain Domki have received nomination papers.

Moreover, BAP’s four candidates including Kehda Babar and Bushra Rind, ANP’s three and one independent candidates have received nomination forms but no candidate has submitted nomination papers.

The nomination papers can be submitted upto 4:00pm today. The candidates list will be released this evening.

Nomination papers’ scrutiny will be conducted till March 05, while appeals can be filed in tribunals till March 07. The appeals will be decided by March 09 and revised lists of candidates will be issued on same day.

The candidates could take nomination papers back on March 10.

The three Senate seats of Balochistan were vacated after Sarfaraz Bugti, Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery tendered resignations from the upper house.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the election schedule on the six vacant seats in the Senate.

Six seats were declared vacant when the Senate members were elected as members of other houses.

These six Senate seats including one vacant seat in Islamabad, two in Sindh and three vacant seats in Balochistan.

The polling for the by-election will take place on March 14, spanning from 9 am to 4 pm.