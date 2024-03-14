Voting underway for Senate by-election on six vacant seats

ISLAMABAD: The voting for by-election on six vacant seats of the Senate is underway, ARY News reported.

In the National Assembly hall, polling has begun for by-elections on one vacant seat of Senate from Islamabad.

PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban are in the race for the seat.

Whereas, the polling is underway at Sindh Assembly for the by-election on two General Seats of the Senate from Sindh.

Both these seats had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar of Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Senate seats were vacated by Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

These seats in general category fell vacant in the federal capital, two in Sindh, and three in Balochistan.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have joined the National Assembly after winning the recently concluded general elections. Similarly, Nisar Ahmed Khoro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar were elected to the Sindh Assembly, whereas Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti became members of the Balochistan Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed returning officers in Islamabad and four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the conduct of senate elections.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, members of the National Assembly will elect one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital.