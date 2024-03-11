Senate by-polls on six vacant seats to be held on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: By-election on six vacant seats of the Senate will be held on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will be held at the National Assembly, Islamabad as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies in Karachi and Quetta.

These seats were vacated by Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

These seats in general category fell vacant in the federal capital, two in Sindh, and three in Balochistan.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have joined the National Assembly after winning the recently concluded general elections. Similarly, Nisar Ahmed Khoro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar were elected to the Sindh Assembly, whereas Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti became members of the Balochistan Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed returning officers in Islamabad and four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the conduct of senate elections.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, members of the National Assembly will elect one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also called upon members of the provincial assemblies to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Punjab and Sindh which are going to be vacant after expiry of term of incumbent senators today.