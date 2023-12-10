25.9 C
Senate Chairman accepts Shaukat Tarin’s resignation

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday accepted the resignation of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Tarin from the upper house of the Parliament, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, the former finance minister met Sadiq Sanjrani in Dubai and tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the Senate chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chairman Senate arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding an official visit to Iraq.

Earlier on Friday, Shaukat Tarin had decided to quit the PTI and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons.

“The last two years were very difficult for me due to health and financial issues. Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good,” the former finance minister said.

PTI government had appointed Tarin as finance minister on April 17, 2021. However, because he was not elected to Parliament, his constitutional term ended on October 16, after which he was made the finance adviser to the prime minister.

Later in Dec 2021, the PTI government managed to get Tarin elected as a senator, allowing him to resume his role as finance minister.

 

