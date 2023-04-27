Senate Chairman invites Chinese firms to invest in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors on Thursday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed potential investment opportunities, expressing their interest in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Chinese investments.

The Senate Chairman highlighted Balochistan and Gwadar as promising areas for investment and extended an invitation to the delegation to invest in the province.

He assured the delegation of his full cooperation in facilitating their investments. The Chinese investors lauded Pakistan’s strategic location and potential as a hub for trade and investment.

The talks focused on identifying potential sectors for investment and aimed to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations, paving the way for increased collaboration.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in investing in various sectors in Pakistan, with a special focus on information technology and infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to explore further opportunities for collaboration and investment, with the delegation expressing confidence in Pakistan as an attractive investment destination in the future.

