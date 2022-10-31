Senate chairman rejects reference seeking Gilani’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday has rejected a reference seeking senator Yousaf Raza Gilani’s disqualification, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Senate chairman dismissed a reference filed by senator Azam Swati against the former prime minister Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, seeking his disqualification.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator accused Gilani of giving expensive vehicles to former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Toshakhana.

Rejecting the reference, Senate chairman said that the accusations were made against senator Gilani when he was prime minister and member of the national assembly.

The ruling further stated that article 63-A does not apply to the PPP senator as he was elected as a senator on March 3, 2021, and disqualification on this basis doesn’t make any sense after his election as senator.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a reference against Pakistan People’s Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani with chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Reference moved by the Opposition Leader in Sindh, Shehzad Waseem was signed by Azam Swati, Faisal Javed, Mohsin Leghari and other PTI senators.

The reference submitted by PTI lawmakers raised questions about the credibility of Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reached the reference and assured the PTI lawmakers to look into it as per law.

