Senate chairman becomes active to foil no-trust motion against him

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday become active to foil the no-trust motion against him, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the chairman Senate met the Balochistan national party (BNP) head Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Sanjrani asked BNP chief to support him against no-trust motion.

The BNP head didn’t assure the chairman Senate Sanjrani of supporting him.

Moreover, the chairman Sadiq Sanjrani have asked common friends to arrange a meeting with the PPP. But they declined his offer to meet and categorically said that the party senior leaders don’t want to meet.

Earlier: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed over a power-sharing formula under which presidency and chairman Senate’s positions will be given to the former

