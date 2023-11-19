Senate election likely to be held in March

ISLAMABAD: The Senate elections are anticipated to take place in the first week of March, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Following the announcement of the general election, the relevant authorities initiated the preparations for the senate election as well.

It is highly anticipated that the schedule for the Senate election may be released immediately after the general elections.

A total of 50 senate members are expected to retire on March 11, meanwhile, the total number of senate members will remain at 96 after four seats become vacant after the merger of FATA.

Following the general elections, the elections will be held for the 48 vacant seats in the Senate. Elected members from national and provincial assemblies will vote for senators.

Earlier in the day, the Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the country has been moving towards transparent elections.

Talking to media Zardari said that his People’s Party has been fully prepared for the upcoming general elections.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the elections will be held in the country on February 08 next year.

He reposed his ‘full confidence’ on the election commission to conduct a transparent election.

Zardari, who has been co-chairman of the PPP, claimed that the People’s Party has been the only political party of the country with ability to contest elections in any environment.

He hoped that the PPP will emerge as the majority party in elections on Feb 08.