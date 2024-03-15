23.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 16, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Senate elections: Deadline for filing nomination papers ends tomorrow

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Nomination papers for Senate elections on forty-eight vacant seats can be filed till tomorrow.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will be held on 2nd of next month.

The 19th of this month has been fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers.

Revised list of the candidates will be issued on 26th of this month whilst candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th of this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that 52 seats in the upper house of parliament will fall vacant after the expiration of the 6-year term of the incumbent Senators on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed polling officers for the Senate elections 2024 set to be held on April 2.

According to the sources, the ECP appointed seven polling officers each for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly. The ECP appointed 6 polling officers each for the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election watchdog also appointed four polling for the Balochistan Assembly.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.