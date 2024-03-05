Senate elections likely to be held on April 03

ISLAMABAD: The Senate elections are likely to be held on April 03, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the election commission has prepared schedule for the Senate election.

The polling in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies for senate election will be held on April 03.

A total of 52 senate members will retire on March 11 after completion of their six-yearly term. Twelve each from Punjab and Sindh, four Fata senators, 11 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two senators of Islamabad will complete their representation terms.

Sindh and Punjab will elect 12 senators each, Islamabad two senate members, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will elect 11 senators each.

Under 25th constitutional amendment, election will not be held on four FATA vacancies of Senate after annexation of the region with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The elections will be held for 48 vacant seats in the Senate. Elected members from national and provincial assemblies will vote for senate election.

The tenure of a senator comprises of six years but senate elections are held with the duration of three years when one half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure.

Under Article 59 of the Constitution, Pakistan’s each province sends 23 members to the Senate including 14 on general seats, four technocrats, four women and one minority member. The National Assembly elects four members including two on general seats, while one each for women and technocrats.